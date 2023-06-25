Mayans MC season 5 spoilers: Star on series finale, ending

We know that we’ve got a long way to go until we get around to the Mayans MC series finale on FX — yet, we’re both excited and nervous. Are we confident that some great things are coming? Absolutely, but there’s also a chance for tears.

Let’s be real here for a moment — this is a world where people die. We’ve seen it happen dozens of times already, so why would we think it’s about to be different all of a sudden now? Well, here’s your answer: It wouldn’t be. Things are going to stay as chaotic as they have been for the bulk of the series. Maybe EZ Reyes lives; or, maybe he suffers the same fate as Jax Teller. If he does die, we can’t imagine it will happen in the same way as the original show. The last thing that we think this show wants to do at the end of the day is try and repeat itself.

In a new series of posts on Twitter, JD Pardo himself doesn’t give too much away on the end of the show. However, he does promise that it will be a “memorable” end before adding the following:

We’ll see what happens, but I am just the player. I don’t call the plays. We’ll find out soon!

We’ve already seen EZ go down a pretty dark road, but it’s also worth noting that he’s not just out to kill anyone and everyone. For example, he didn’t take out his brother Angel. Yet, he may have to eliminate someone close to him, given that it seems as though Adelita could be coming after him! We could be bearing witness to a situation here where it is kill or be killed.

No matter what happens in the end, we’re going to miss Mayans MC when it’s gone. We are always going to appreciate a show that swings hard for the fences.

