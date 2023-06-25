Yellowstone season 5 episode count: Our revised expectations

Just how many episodes should you realistically expect when it comes to the rest of Yellowstone season 5? Let’s just say that things have changed versus what we once assumed.

If you recall, the original plan was to have fourteen episodes overall this season, but that was before it was determined that this was going to be the final one. This was never the plan, and the reasoning for the show ending is pretty simple. It seems as though Kevin Costner is moving on and schedule-wise, it’s hard to tell too many stories without him. There is a spin-off in the works with a still-unknown premise; we’ve learned over the past week (thanks to a Hollywood Reporter cover story with Taylor Sheridan) that the 6666 series is something different.

So what else can we say now? Well, it appears that the remaining episodes for the series are a little more fluid than first expected. More than likely, we’re going to get a greater number than the six that were previously planned. Sheridan mentioned the idea of ten within the aforementioned cover story, but that was more of a theoretical … or was it?

Honestly, it feels like ten is the perfect number to conclude this show, given that most seasons have run for that many and that would give a theoretical beginning, middle, and end to the John Dutton story. Also, it feels like the series could do something similar to Succession — if John dies before the end, Sheridan has time to play around with what happens to a lot of the other characters. What will the fate of the ranch be at the end of the series? Would someone else die?

We’re sure that a lot of this is being pondered for now, but nothing can be written until the writers’ strike is over. It doesn’t seem like that is happening anytime soon.

