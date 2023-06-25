Magnum PI season 5 finale: Will it end with a cliffhanger?

We know that there is a lot of disappointment out there within the Magnum PI ohana today, and understandably so. The show was canceled late yesterday by NBC, which means that the upcoming ten episodes will be the final ones.

Because of this announcement, there are a lot of questions that are simmering around the community. We know that some are still hoping for a last-minute about-face, and personally we think that is the only pathway to a season 6 at this point. (We’ll let you know if that changes.) Another is whether or not we’re going to get some sort of proper ending.

For the sake of this piece, let’s talk a little bit about the latter. We’ve felt for a while that going into season 5, the producers and writers were well-aware that a season 6 may or may not happen. That’s due to the fact that they were canceled once before, and they were venturing into the great unknown of a new network with different parameters. Because of that, the best thing to do was present an ending where some loose ends were tied up, and then maybe a few things were introduced that could be explored moving forward. That way, you have options.

Luckily, it seems like this is precisely what we’re going to get. It doesn’t feel like there is some huge, mind-altering cliffhanger at the end of the Magnum PI season 5 finale. Here is what showrunner Eric Guggenheim had to save to TV Guide earlier this year:

We did not shoot an alternate ending. The season does have a very clear ending; we feel that Part 2 ends in a very satisfying way. There’s some closure there for a lot of the characters, but there’s also things left unresolved that can be picked up in Season 6.

To us, this is a comfort. We want to live in a world where the ohana continues to live happy lives, even if we don’t get a chance to see them every week.

