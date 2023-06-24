Magnum PI canceled after season 5: Perdita Weeks, cast react

As some of you have most likely heard at this point, NBC unleashed one of the saddest of late-night news dumps last night with the news that Magnum PI has been canceled. There are still ten more episodes to go in season 5, but there won’t be a season 6. The decision needed to be made this month due to cast contracts expiring, but it just wasn’t the news that we wanted.

If you want to read more about why the cancellation happened, we have a link at the bottom of this article. For the time being, we want to dive more into what the cast are currently saying. Note that neither Jay Hernandez (Magnum) nor Tim Kang (Katsumoto) have yet to speak out publicly, but we’re sure that will happen in due time. Everyone processes news in their own way, and this show was a huge part of their day-to-day lives.

Perdita Weeks (Higgins) – “After one hell of an encore it’s time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset. Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun. Mahalo nui loa.”

Zachary Knighton (Rick) – “It’s been a helluva ride! Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all … excited for what’s next!”

Stephen Hill (TC) – ““That was a STRONG run … Changed my life … Thank you to everyone for watching! Thank you to all the cast and crew! Thank you, Hawaii! I can’t wait for you to see the rest of Season 5. Mahalo Nui Loa! Aloha Aku No, Aloha Mai No.”

Martin Martinez (Cade) – “thank you to the entire team for having me as part of this Ohana, I’ve gotten so many messages on how Cade’s storyline has resonated with so many. Grateful to the cast and crew for the journey. And the LOVE from the fans.”

Amy Hill (Kumu) – “Love the cast, crew, production staff, writers, casting …. Everyone and everything to do with MPI! What a gift these last 5 seasons have been. Huge hugs to all our fans who went above and beyond.”

