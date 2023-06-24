Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 24, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Let’s be real for a moment here — it’s hard to blame you if you want more episodes of this show. Just think about what it brings to the table week in and week out, let alone the obvious parodies that the show could be pulling out right now based on what’s happening within the real world.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the news that is a little bit deflating: There is no new Saturday Night Live this weekend. What’s the reason for that? It’s ultimately not that complicated, and tied to the simple fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. Typically we don’t get the sketch-show during the summer anyway, but we have seen the assorted special here and there like Weekend Update Thursdays.

The reality at present is just that the writers are the backbone of what this show is, and the cast are often included as architects of some of the sketches. This entire show is based on creativity and it won’t be back until after a deal gets done.

Are there any signs that we are moving in the right direction? Well, that probably depends on how you define the word “signs.” We do think there will be a greater sense of urgency among the networks and streaming services soon, especially as they stand to lose more and more programming. The writers are holding strong here, and the things that they are asking for are more than reasonable. If the networks want their shows back, they have to step up to the plate. They haven’t done that yet.

Will we get new episodes of this show this fall?

We’re cautiously optimistic, mostly because it can get started up so much faster than a lot of other programs out there. Most SNL installments are turned around in just seven days, which is a part of what makes this show so remarkable.

When do you think we are going to be getting Saturday Night Live back on NBC?

(Photo: NBC.)

