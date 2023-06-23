Is Cobie Smulders leaving Secret Invasion, and the MCU as Maria?

After the events of the Secret Invasion premiere earlier this week, is it really the end for Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill?

The reason that we ask this question is ultimately rather simple, as we’ve seen time and time again within the Marvel Cinematic Universe people come back from the dead. Given that it’s happened so many times before, why wouldn’t we think it would happen again?

Well …. here’s the bad news. Based at least on what the How I Met Your Mother alum said to Vanity Fair about Maria’s sudden death, it does appear that this is going to be the end for her:

“It felt and it feels strange … Maria Hill’s passing is very real, and it’s shocking, and it feels very human…. It was a sad day.”

Smulders did go on to add that “anything is possible” given the multiverse nature of Marvel, but also said she was pretty sure that “this is it” for her in the role.

Is this still devastating?

A million times over, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, Maria was an iconic part of the MCU and someone who has been around for over a decade. Just by virtue of that alone, you would want to think that we would be seeing so much more of her.

Provided that she is dead, the challenge is now on the creative team to find a way to ensure that Hill did not die in vain. The last thing that anyone probably wants to see from this situation is where we’ve spent so long wanting to see a story with Maria front and center, only for her to die needlessly and for it to fade into the background after the fact. She was one of the most trusted people in Fury’s orbit, and we do need to believe that this will be respected.

Related – Take a look ahead to the future of Secret Invasion

Are you shocked that Cobie Smulders is already gone from Secret Invasion after such a short period of time?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







