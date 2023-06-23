Riverdale season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Enter ‘Archie the Musical’

As some of you may have heard already, Riverdale season 7 episode 14 is going to be the big, epic musical episode. This is one that will contain all-new music and beyond just that, a grand send-off to what has been a great tradition with this show over the years.

So what are we going to see here from start to finish? Well, we do tend to think that there is a chance here to see a few different surprises, but also revelations in terms of what a lot of characters want. At some point, we do still think that we’re building up to something that will bring us back to the previous universe the show was in, but who knows? This series has surprised us before, and there is a good chance that we could see that happen all over again.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 14 synopsis:

RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “ARCHIE THE MUSICAL” — After Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott), Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what’s going on between them. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#714). Original airdate 7/5/2023.

Sure, we expect that there will be a lot of fun from start to finish, but based on what we’re reading here, there will be some important confrontations at the same exact time.

