Silo season 1 episode 9: What did Juliette learn from George?

We don’t think that it can be stated loudly enough that Silo season 1 episode 9 is hugely important to the story. After all, think about what it set in motion!

Juliette may have needed some help, but as we move closer to the finale now, she realizes why Alison and Holston did much of what they did. Thanks to the hard drive and a message from George, she has seen a full projection of the outside world — seemingly, the same one that the aforementioned characters saw in their visors when they went out to clean.

So what does this mean? Well, it could be evidence that the world outside of the Silo is safe, but we still don’t think that you can look at this and say with 100% confidence that this is a sure thing. Remember that there are a lot of other issues that could be at play here, including that this is old footage or some sort of manipulation.

With that being said, clearly it is not something that Bernard wants anyone to see — there is a reason that it is so buried and hidden. In between this and potentially the tunnels, Rebecca Ferguson’s character now has more incentive than ever to get out to the outside world — remember, the finale here is titled “Outside.”

Meanwhile, Billings may now also be in a place where he can embark on his own fantastic journey. Remember that he had a chance to view the book, the same one that Juliette saw previously. He burned most of it in the first, but kept a small piece for himself. After all, you never know when something like that could prove useful!

What did you think overall about the events of Silo season 1 episode 9?

Where do you think that things are going to go from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

