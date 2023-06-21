Gen V season 1 premiere date: Our expectations for the summer

Are we about to learn more news on a Gen V season 1 premiere date at Prime Video, or some more info all about what the future holds?

Just like you would imagine, there are a handful of different things well worth getting into here given that the spin-off for The Boys has been done for some time. With that in mind, we tend to think that we are inching ever closer to it arriving, even if we are well-aware that a show like this requires a great deal of post-production time.

Here is what we can say right now insofar as good news goes: There is a good chance that we’re going to learn an official premiere date over the next few months, largely due to the fact that this show was originally announced as returning this fall. Is there a chance that it gets pushed back slightly due to the writers’ strike? In theory sure, but we do not think at present that this is a cause for some immediate concern. Just remember that the fall is a pretty big amount of time.

As for why you should be excited to see Gen V, just remember that the goal here is to present a show that very much feels like part of The Boys’ universe, one complete with cameos from the original show sprinkled in. We know that Jensen Ackles has already said that he will be making an appearance as Soldier Boy, and he may just be one of many people you have a chance to see over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

