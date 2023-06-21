Secret Invasion season 1 draws criticism for AI title sequence

As it turns out, Marvel found a way to anger people with the Secret Invasion premiere beyond just a controversial story decision. (Warning: Spoilers from episode 1 below.)

Beyond the decision to kill off one of the most well-known characters on the series in Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), the Disney+ series is receiving some immediately backlash for its opening title sequence, which was created by AI and features various characters transforming into Skrulls. This is one of the most prominent uses of the technology that we have seen within the TV industry so far, and it goes without saying, but the reception has been far from positive. The technology took the job away from real artists, and beyond just that, some of the images feel strange and distorted. That may have been the point, as we’ve seen this effect with a lot of AI-generated images.

Yet, consider this: Marvel has already done a full movie in Age of Ultron about the dangers of artificial intelligence. Also, their whole brand is about artistry! Why are you handed that off to computers? Speaking to Polygon, director Ali Selim confirmed that Method Studios made the into featuring AI, and he had the following to say about it:

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this? … We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

Honestly, it feels like this is one of those situations where the criticism is critical to ensure that we don’t see a lot of future iterations of this. Given the amount of resources that Disney and Marvel has, isn’t something always going to be better when conceived by a real person?

Related – Be sure to see more about Maria Hill’s death on Secret Invasion

What do you think about Secret Invasion creating an opening sequence using AI?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







