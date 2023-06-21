Riverdale season 7 spoilers: More news on final musical episode

For everyone out there who is wondering, there will be another musical episode for Riverdale season 7. With that being said, there is a pretty significant twist at the center of it. This will be the final one that you get to see.

Should this come as some sort of enormously seismic surprise? Probably not, mostly due to the fact that it’s the final season and there is no real reason for the CW series to do more than two musical episodes within its final run on the air. However, it does mark another important checkpoint as we do get closer to the end — these have become annual events and ways to honor some other productions that are out there.

Just in case you are curious further about the subject matter, let’s just say this — according to a report from TVLine, all of the musical numbers this time around are going to be fully original. If nothing else, it feels like this guarantees that we’re going to be looking at a world that is even more immersive than anything that we have had a chance to see before. Just from our own vantage point now, we tend to think that gives us even more reasons to be excited than we were going to have before, and we certainly had reasons aplenty before that.

Of course, there are still more episodes to come for KJ Apa and the rest of the cast as we inch closer to this episode airing in early July. It’s our personal opinion that as we do get closer to this musical airing, we are going to see the story start to shift into a more and more darker place. After all, isn’t this the best overall way to make things full-circle?

