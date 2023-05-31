Riverdale season 7 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Halloween II’

As you prepare to see Riverdale season 7 episode 11 on The CW next week, do you want to learn more all about it now?

Well, for starters, what’s more fun than a Halloween episode right at the start of June? The timing may sound strange, but clearly the producers wanted to give this storyline something that felt like a traditional school year almost regardless of when everything aired. Because of that, we are clearly seeing a few different things at strange times … but at least this one should be fun! The costume department more than likely had a great time with it, and we tend to think that this could be the story that really progresses the story in some interesting ways.

Are we going to end up in a place that everyone wants? Well, let’s just say that there is probably a little bit of mystery when it comes to that.

To get a few more details all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full season 7 episode 11 synopsis below:

HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE – Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to host a ghost show after learning that Riverdale doesn’t celebrate Halloween the way she’s use to in LA. Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes the most out of her night out with Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in a mystery brewing in Riverdale. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Felicia Ho (#711). Original airdate 6/7/2023.

One thing to know after this particular episode…

Well, there is going to be a hiatus. We’re not saying that it is necessarily going to be a long hiatus, but it is certainly one nonetheless. There is still a good bit of story to come, so at least you don’t have to worry all that much about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

