The Boys writers plan WGA picket at Amazon Studios

There are a lot of talented people who work on The Boys, but aren’t the writers some of the real heroes? Without them, this absolutely insane and thoroughly entertaining series would not exist!

One of the things that we’ve seen people ask throughout almost the entirety of the WGA strike the past 50-plus days is how they can help. Canceling streaming services until there is a deal is one suggestion; on a more grassroots level, you can also take part in some protests and pickets! The team behind the hit Prime Video series is planning one tomorrow and if you are in the greater Los Angeles area, there is a chance for you to take part.

In a post on Twitter, show creator Eric Kripke noted that starting at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time tomorrow, there is going to be a WGA picket with the show’s writers at 9336 Washington Blvd. in Culver City — in other words, right outside of Amazon Studios. The image Kripke posted for it is also pretty perfect, as it cheekily refers to Amazon as “Vought Studios.” (The superhero company on the show is a riff on pretty much every mega-corporation that creates entertainment out there.)

The more the public gets involved in these sort of pickets, the better off it could be. One of the things that the networks and streaming services have relied on so far during the strike is that they still have consumers, and they also have enough content to keep them steady for a while. However, eventually said content is going to try up and if the public turns against them and starts to speak out, it becomes an even bigger problem. It’s not as though the writers are asking for Compound V, here — their requests are reasonable. If the AMPTP returned to the negotiating table soon and in good faith, a deal could get done in a short period of time.

Without a deal, we won’t get anything more of The Boys beyond a season 4 — and that’s in addition to a lot of other great shows out there.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

