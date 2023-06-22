The Bear season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at FX, Hulu?

Following the launch of season 2 this week, is there a reason to hope for The Bear season 3? On paper, it feels like a sure thing. Just think about what we are talking about here! This is a hugely popular show with a lot of love from award-shows already. Beyond that, it has a lead in Jeremy Allen White who has been a part of our lives thanks to Shameless for well over a decade.

So where do things stand at present? Well, we can make that rather simple: There is no official renewal. With that being said, it does still feel like a season 3 is a foregone conclusion. We were somewhat surprised that FX wanted to release the episodes on Hulu all on one day, mostly because there would be advantages to stringing this out over some long period of time. Yet, they may think that having a whole-season launch on one day will boost buzz during a quieter period of the summer.

Odds are, we will get an official season 3 renewal over the course of the months ahead. With that being said, it may be some time before we get a sense as to when it will come back. The writers’ strike is going to be a major component in all of this, as that will keep everyone from being able to get a story together. That, in turn, will push back the start of production.

(Of course, the networks and streaming services could speed things up a little bit by paying the writers what they deserve.)

What could we see in a season 3?

It is way too early to tell after seeing the story of season 2, but we tend to think that one of the biggest focuses needs to be continuing to evolve these characters. That happened moving from season 1 to season 2, and with a good bit of success.

