American Horror Story EP Ryan Murphy may expand future at FX

Is prolific producer Ryan Murphy heading back to the same pastures that made him a household name? Signs seem to point towards that.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Murphy is set to leave Netflix soon after signing a nine-figure deal with them all the way back in 2017. It took some time for him to find his footing there after early series, including The Politician and Ratched, did not make an enormous splash all over the world. Since that time, though, he has delivered both The Watcher and also the Monster franchise, while looked at Jeffrey Dahmer in its first season. We did wonder if those shows’ successes would lead to him staying put at the streaming service, but that is apparently not the case.

So what are we seeing now instead? Well, the aforementioned site notes that Murphy may be looking to sign a deal now with Disney Entertainment, which is co-run now by Dana Walden. The two have a history dating back to before Disney purchased 20th Century Fox and Murphy helped to bring shows like Glee and American Horror Story into the world. He still has a lot of franchises at FX in particular, whether it be FEUD or various spin-offs to the Horror Story franchise.

What we are trying to say here is rather clear: While there is no specific dollar-figure amount out there for a new Murphy agreement with FX, we are not shocked in the least that this could be happening. Ryan clearly has a great relationship with Walden and sees value in being back at this place full-time. We do not believe that this move would stop Monster or The Watcher from moving forward at Netflix, but it would signify further where a lot of his attention will be. American Horror Story already has a long-term future, but this would give him a chance to cultivate a number of other projects, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

