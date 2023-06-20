American Horror Story season 12: An Emma Roberts update

For everyone out there looking to see American Horror Story season 12 at some point in the near future, how about a filming update? We can tell you that as of just a few days ago, work was very much still happening — and we have social media proof!

In a post on Instagram, cast member Emma Roberts a video of herself alongside her two-year old son alongside the caption of “American Horror Story: Bring your 2 year old to work.”

For those unaware, production has been going on for the past several weeks now, and Roberts is a part of a pretty large cast that includes the likes of Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian, and several other familiar faces. There have been rumors out there about Billie Lourd (pictured above) hopefully coming on board, as well. We know that production has been shut down here and there amidst the writers’ strike but for the time being, it does appear as though things are still moving forward.

So … when could we see it?

Well, the answer to that is complicated. Before we got into the thick of the strike, it seemed as though the plan was for the show to be back on the air when we got around to later in the summer. Whether or not that remains the case now is unclear. FX may also choose to space things out a little bit further than they have before, just because a lot of other shows are at a standstill.

Reportedly season 12 will be called American Horror Story: Delicate, and pregnancy could be a big theme for the story. Let’s just hope that the story itself can get people talk about the franchise in a way they haven’t in a while!

What are you most hoping to see from Emma Roberts during American Horror Story season 12?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

