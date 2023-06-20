Going into Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3 tonight, the biggest question we had was simple: Who should be Base Commander?

Well, let’s just be clear: The last two commanders haven’t been all that great. One of them is even gone already! This is why it was important that the crew actually pick a great one and in the end, Tinashe was selected this time around. She was ready for the role, and according to Lance Armstrong, she is primed to be around until the end of the show. The other contender for the title here was Ariel Winter, and she was picked to be safe and assist on the main mission: The aftermath of the fire hitting the base. They had to save the plants! That’s pretty important for someone like Ronda Rousey, who has basically used the gardening in the game to keep her safe!

Strategically, this was the first episode where we started to actually get a little bit of strategy talk. Richard Sherman, Ronda, and Marshawn Lynch had a little bit of an athlete alliance, and that could help them in the long-term. What also does is the oh-so-simple fact that they all are physically capable in some of the challenges.

If we were to based the final decision here on skill alone, it feels like Natasha Leggero was going to be sent out. She didn’t contribute a lot and couldn’t handle the smell of getting some of the plans together.

Who was in danger at the end?

Natasha was in there, but so was Richard and also Marshawn. This was the first chance for a serious threat to be taken out of the game. Given that neither one of them actually had much to do during the mission itself, it is hard to say that they didn’t carry their weight! They just didn’t have all that much of an opportunity to bring something more to the table.

In the end, there was a serious deliberation here as to who to send out … but Richard Sherman basically decided that he wanted to leave the game. He didn’t quit so much as he just asked to be voted out, and it happened. He’s gone.

