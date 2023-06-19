The Bear season 2 premiere: The biggest surprise so far

Are you ready for The Bear season 2 premiere to be her? We know that for us personally, we certainly are and then some. There is so much to be stoked about here!

So where do we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and make it clear what we are actually the most excited about entering the new season, especially since it may surprise a good many of you out there: The fact that we are getting all episodes at once on June 22. That is not something that we ever anticipated Hulu and FX wanting to do.

Now, this does bring us to the next question: Why do this? Is it really for their benefit?

For the time being, the only real answer that we have is that clearly, the powers-that-be think that giving everyone the entire season will allow it to spread quickly like wildfire, and that positive word-of-mouth will actually help the grow more long-term than doing more of a slow-drip release. Maybe they think they could do that with a potential season 3, once they’ve got the audience to a place where they want it. We do think that The Bear does still have room to expand, given that the Jeremy Allen White series may still be under-the-radar for some casual TV fans.

The good news that we can share leading up to the premiere, though, is pretty simple: Almost every review that we’ve seen so far for the show’s return has been overwhelmingly positive. If that can stay strong, this could be a culinary creation that withstands the test of time and stays on the air for a really long time. This is certainly something that we want, so we will have to see if that happens as viewers start to dive head-first into the show’s Chicago world all over again.

