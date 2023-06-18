Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Who’s in danger now?

Tomorrow night on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 3 — and all the comedy that comes along with it. We don’t think there is any escaping that this is an incredibly ridiculous show, but isn’t that a part of the fun? You get to watch how all of these characters handle being a part of this simulation, for better or for worse.

We already know that on this upcoming episode, everyone will be some sort of danger — or, at least fake danger. The entire compound catches fire! You can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead with this over at TV Insider. Everyone has to bolt out of there in their spacesuits, which we do think is a setup for whatever is coming after the fact.

In general, we tend to think that this is just going to be some sort of group mission that they will either win or lose, and that could put the strategic wheels in motion.

To be specific, though, this is where we need to see more strategy here. This is the biggest thing that the show is missing right now! There aren’t a lot of game-related stakes and because of that, you are simply reliant on whether or not certain contestants are going to get up to some trouble. Sure, that can work out here and there if there are some funny moments, but you are still putting a lot of your eggs in some singular basket. That’s a pretty hard place to be a lot of the time.

As of right now, we tend to think that Marshawn Lynch and Tom Schwartz are the two contestants in the most danger of going next, largely because they’ve each been in some danger. Yet, the trade-off here is that they are physical guys. Do you keep them because of that, or get rid of them because you think they stand in your way of winning?

