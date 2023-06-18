Severance season 2 premiere date: Will we learn it this summer?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a Severance season 2 premiere date at some point over the course of the summer? Just how long are the folks at Apple TV+ going to keep us waiting?

Before we dive too much further here, we should go ahead and say this — we more than understand if a lot of you out there are feeling rather frustrated. After all, it has been a long wait already to get to where we are! Season 1 aired more than a year ago, and it’s already been more than six months since production on new episodes started.

In a perfect world, maybe we’d start to get some whispers on when Adam Scott and the cast are going to be back … but this is far from a perfect world. It’s also one where the writers are being forced to fight for what is fair. This is why the WGA strike is ongoing. It started more than 45 days ago and as of this writing, Severance season 2 production has been stalled out. Once the strike ends, we imagine that the cast and crew are going to be back to work. This does throw the future of the show into a little bit of uncertainty, whether it be when it airs or when a premiere date is actually announced.

If filming does restart and wrap up again this summer, then it’s at least possible we could get either an exact or approximate premiere date announcement by September. Yet, we don’t expect the show back until at least late fall or early 2024. Apple TV+ will be okay in the interim, given that they already have another season of The Morning Show coming. There are other things to look forward to.

For the time being, we just suggest having some patience. In due time, we do think more and more information will come out … but paying the writers has to be top priority.

