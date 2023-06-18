Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/18?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly miss the show on extraordinary levels. It is funny, informative, and above all else, a great way to kickstart the rest of the week.

Unfortunately, we are here to say that we are not going to have a chance, still, to see it back on the network or the Max streaming service. Why? Well, the writers’ strike remains ongoing, and this show like so many others will remain dark until it is over. Last Week Tonight is actually more reliant on writers than any other late-night series out there; there is no feasible way to deliver this level of entertainment without a fantastic team behind the scenes.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s just explain why we’re missing the show the most today. Over the past week, headlines have come out of a number of Reddit communities going private in response to changes made in regards to the company’s API.

How does this relate to Oliver’s show? Well, let’s explain — an extremely popular subreddit in r/pics recently re-opened the doors, but have now changed the forum to where only pictures of “John Oliver looking sexy” are now allowed. This is a hilarious form of protest in that it has also led to greater publicity, and even the comedian himself getting involved. In a post on Twitter, he congratulated the subreddit, while also sharing a thread of ridiculous photos that can be used for future posts — including one of himself with a giant fork and another of him looking like a wizard.

If Last Week Tonight was on the air at present, there’s no doubt that we would be getting some sort of segment about this whole ordeal with the show itself perhaps tweeting out some of these images. Oliver is not a frequent user of the social-media platform, but Reddit this week put out the Bat-signal. He was keen enough to respond.

