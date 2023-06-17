Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 17, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it will come as much of a shock, but the demand remains there to get more of the sketch show.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it … well, we will eventually? That’s probably not the answer that a lot of people out there were probably looking for.

Instead, let’s just go ahead and note this: We are still in the midst of a lengthy writers’ strike, which began more than a month and a half ago. We’ve lost three episodes of SNL already, ones that were apparently meant to be hosted by Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin, and Jennifer Coolidge. We hope that they will get another chance to host the show again — also, we hope that this opportunity arises at some point in the fall. Wouldn’t that be nice?

The unfortunate reality for now is that there is no current end in sight when it comes to the negotiations with the WGA, even though we’d all love one and are pulling for the writers to get what they deserve. Their requests are reasonable, but we’re starting to wonder if there will be no real deal here until either the SAG-AFTRA deal is agreed to or the actors go on strike. If both of these unions are striking at the same time, that’s going to be a huge problem for Hollywood.

We’ve noted this before and we’ll continue to say it — the good news for SNL is that it has a pretty quick turnaround for every episode. Basically, we’re talking a week here. With that in mind, there can be less of a concern here about massive delays in the fall, unless the strike goes on for many more months. We continue to be optimistic that this will not be the case here.

