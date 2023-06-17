The Chi season 6 premiere date: The effects of Billions reveal

For those out there who are not currently aware, The Chi season 6 is very much a go at Showtime — however, we are still in the midst of a pretty long wait. We’d love to sit here and say that we were going to dive back into this world within the next month or so; however, that feels unlikely.

How do we most know that? Well, a lot of it has to do right now with what else is on the network’s schedule. To be specific, we are talking especially about one of the other incredibly popular shows in Billions. It was recently confirmed that the seventh and final season of that series is coming on August 11, and we tend to think that this means The Chi will be back at some point after this. It would be rather strange, after all, for us to get a start date that was a little bit earlier than this.

We know that this show (like many others) has incurred some delays due to the writers’ strike, but it does remain our hope that we will see it at some point later this year. As of right now, what the network may just be doing is work to stretch out some of their remaining shows for as long as they possibly can, which we do think makes at least a certain element of sense. Just think about it this way — they know that several other big-time productions are going to be delayed. It only behooves them to think as far ahead as possible to ensure that there is almost always something on the air.

As for what is coming up on The Chi season 6 when it does come back, there is a certain mystery that lies ahead here. Yet, at the same time we tend to think that the series is going to maintain the same slice-of-life quality that has made it so successful over the years. With the focus being on the great characters alongside the environment, it is hard to imagine that they will be able to do anything wrong here.

Now, let’s just hope that this show’s situation is different from Billions and we are not preparing for the end of the road here.

(Photo: Showtime.)

