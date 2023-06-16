American Auto canceled at NBC; no season 3 coming

For those of you who were still holding out hope for an American Auto season 3 at NBC, we have bad news to report today.

According to Deadline, the network has opted to not go through with another season of the workplace company, despite having a great cast led by Ana Gasteyer and the presence of the super-talented Justin Spitzer (Superstore) behind the scenes as an executive producer. The live+same-day ratings were never spectacular for the series, but it did have a dedicated following over the past couple of years.

Ultimately, though, what we are seeing at this point is that NBC is pretty dramatically revamping their comedy lineup as they try to find their footing into the 2023-24 season. We know that you are going to have a chance to see more of Night Court, and they are also bringing back family comedy Lopez vs. Lopez. However, any other comedies are going to be totally brand-new and they will need to come up with an effective way to market them. Also, it is worth remember that a lot of these scripted shows in general are going to be very much impacted by the writers’ strike, which remains ongoing and there is no clear end to it in sight at the moment.

So following this cancellation, is there any chance at all that we could still see a season 3 for American Auto somewhere else? Well, we don’t exactly think of this as a situation where you can rule it out entirely, but it would also take a ton of work and a perfect home that was eager to put the money into it. With the writers’ strike alongside the current television economy (remember, a lot of networks and streaming services are looking to cut costs), it feels unlikely.

For now, we are just grateful for the two seasons we did have, and we hope that everyone involved will have some other great projects coming very soon.

