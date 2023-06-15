Mayans MC season 5 episode 5: Are Hope and Letty about to die?

We suppose that it really should not be that big of a shock that Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 gave us a big cliffhanger. Just consider the sort of show that this is! Time and time again, we’ve seen a number of major characters facing varying degrees of danger. Now, we are in a spot where it is happening all over again.

This time around, it is Hope and Letty who find themselves in trouble following what we saw with Isaac in the closing minutes. After that violent stand-off involving EZ and Travis close to the end of the episode, Isaac decided that he needed a certain measure of revenge. Now, we’re left off wondering what is going to happen from here. Isaac seems to want Letty to do something, and this is where you should continue to be concerned. We don’t exactly consider this a guy who operates with the best of intentions pretty much ever, so why would we think that is going to change here?

As for why Letty in particular is being targeted, odds are it has something to do with Coco — just in case you needed a reminder that it seems impossible for this character to ever find something that even somewhat resembles peace in her life.

So is someone going to be able to save these two — or will they, at the very least, have a chance to save themselves? On some level, we want to think that both of these things could be possible, as unlikely as that may seem. Our hope, of course, is that there’s a chance for them to get to the other side of all of this by the end of episode 6.

Who knows? There’s at least a chance that EZ and Angel are going off to track them down.

