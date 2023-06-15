Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2: EP on more Paul Wesley

In a very short period of time from now we are going to have a chance to see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 and based on most early discussion, there is a lot to be excited about here! The reviews have been positive, we’re going to see several unique storylines, and we also have the return of Paul Wesley once more as the alternate universe Kirk that we first saw in season 1.

So what can we expect from this version of the character coming up? Speaking in a recently-published interview with ComicBook.com, here is some of what executive producer Henry Alonso Myers had to say:

Well, we will see some alt-universe, and we will see something that is a little more recognizable, and for us, the huge fun of this is no one spent a lot of time talking about what the emotional life of Kirk was prior to before we meet him. That was really our opportunity to dig into it and imagine how he eventually became the person that he would be, but he isn’t there yet. We love Paul. He’s fantastic. He’s been really a joy to work with.

This is going to be a really exciting batch of episodes on the basis of this alone and by and large, we get the sense that season 2 of the show is perhaps going to nail what we consider to be the most important thing of any show in this franchise: The escapism. You legitimately want to believe while you are watching that you could be transported off to one of these worlds. As a matter of fact, it is essential.

Also, remember here that the bar has been set sky-high for this franchise thanks to a remarkable season 3 for Star Trek: Picard. You have to find a way to keep things on the top-tier.

