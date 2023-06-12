Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2: Pike’s philosophy

As some of you may or may not be aware, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ this coming Thursday. What can we say about it now?

Well, it goes without saying, but this is going to be a show all about exploration, and finding a way to present different worlds in new lights. There could be a few surprises that we get to see because of that, but we do think that the core of the story is still going to continue to be the characters. No matter what happens, we have a hard time thinking that the writing is going to deviate too much from this.

So how exactly does Anson Mount describe Pike’s journey coming up? Well, based on a new interview with TVLine, it seems like one of the big themes for this upcoming story will be him learning more and more about what it means to be a great leader:

“I think that he’s one of these guys who’s also constantly amazed that he’s been put in a position of leadership … It’s more comfortable for him, sometimes, to throw the question to the room and say, ‘I’m out of ideas. Who wants to come up with a solution?’ But in a weird way, that’s a great dad personality, isn’t it?”

Ultimately, this also seems like a particularly good way to run a ship. The last thing that anyone should want the majority of the time is to sit back and think that you have all the answers. If you do that, doesn’t it feel like a really good set up for some sort of eventual failure? Well, that’s at least our viewof it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Strange New Worlds — how is the whole season being set up?

What sort of journey are you expecting for Captain Pike over the course of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to then come back for some other updates you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







