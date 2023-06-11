Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiere: The setup

Are you ready for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiere to arrive on Paramount+ this Thursday? Personally, we’re stoked to see everything the writers are bringing to the table this time around!

We really think that the Anson Mount series captures some of what we love the most about the franchise: Namely, that feeling of untethered exploration. The logline below for the season gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any “Star Trek” series.

While a lot of that could be applied to a lot of different Star Trek shows that are out there, it is the final line that has us the most intrigued at present. Given how many shows are out there within this franchise, how can there be something new?

Also, remember that this season is going to bring us a lot of Paul Wesley as Kirk, which will be quite the opportunity to see the former The Vampire Diaries star in a whole new light. Of course, we’re excited for that, but it’s pretty easy to be excited about the whole show in general. There are so many new ways that this show can evolve!

If you haven’t caught up yet leading to the premiere, here’s your reminder that there is still time. Also, with the way in which these episodes release on Paramount+, you’re going to have a chance to check out a lot of other stuff over the course of the summer.

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

