Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Delay news imminent?

It has been unrealistic for a while to think that Blue Bloods season 14 would be premiering at some point this fall. Why would we think we’d be getting that at this point? The writers’ strike is still ongoing and beyond that, we’ve yet to see any real signs that the multiple parties involved are closing in on a deal right now.

What we can go ahead and say now is that over the next few weeks, a revised fall schedule from CBS could be coming out, and it is one that could make a few things clear when it comes to the realistic plans at the network. This is at least based on what network head George Cheeks had to say (per Deadline) while at the Banff World Media Festival this week.

Is there a chance that Blue Bloods is left off the fall schedule altogether? At this point, we can’t rule that out as a possibility. The truth here is that even if the strike ended this week, the show would still be behind schedule and wouldn’t be back until at least late October. Like we noted, that’s not going to happen. The strike isn’t ending this week, pending some last-minute miracle.

There is also one other thing right now to consider: There is still a threat of an actors’ strike, as well! While we have to wait and see what happens here at the end of the month, there is still a good bit to think about for the time being.

Does all of this mean fewer season 14 episodes?

More than likely, the answer here is “yes,” but we will have to wait before we get into any further specifics on the subject. A little bit of patience here could go a long way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

