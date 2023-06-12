Outlander season 8: Where things stood before strike

For those out there who were not previously aware, Outlander season 8 is going to be coming to Starz at some point — just not anytime soon. Shouldn’t we be patient? We do think the presence of a 16-episode season 7 right around the corner will help.

Now, we know that season 8 will be the final season, just as we also know that it will be ten episodes. Our feeling right now is that more than likely, it will film in 2024; however, there will at least be some delays due to the writers’ strike.

Speaking (per TV Insider) while at the season 7 premiere in New York City next week, executive producer Maril Davis noted that the writers’ room had convened prior to the start of the writers’ strike. Now, however, everything is on hold:

“I feel pressure for Season 8 … I think the writers — and shout out to the writers, because we miss them. [We] stand in solidarity. I know Matt [Roberts, showrunner and EP] wanted to be here. But of course we feel pressure for the last season. Obviously, we want to stick the landing. And we want to do right by everyone, and right by Diana and the fans, and there’s a little bit of pressure. We’ve been in the writers room until the writers strike started, so yeah, I feel it.”

For those wondering about Roberts’ absence from the premiere event, writers within the WGA have been asked to not partake in studio or network-sponsored promotion for their shows while the strike is happening. We know that is difficult for many of them, but they are fighting for an extremely important cause. Every writer deserves a chance at a prosperous future.

Because of the way that Outlander season 7 is airing, there is no real hurry for season 8 to premiere. We may not see it until 2025 and honestly, that will be fine. There is a lot of good stuff to tide us over along the way.

