Winning Time season 2 premiere date, teaser released at HBO

Today, the folks over at HBO confirmed that the latest season of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 1980’s origin story is going to be back on Sunday, August 6 with new episodes. Surprisingly, there are only seven episodes in the sophomore season, which features a pretty outstanding cast including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis below for the season ye,t let’s just say you’re going to see more Larry Bird and also a story that spans years as opposed to a far shorter period of time:

Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

IF you want to watch the first trailer for the new season, you can do that over here. This is one that really hypes up the rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics, which was easily one of the biggest of the decade. This is also one that really helps the league surge in popularity before the arrival of Michael Jordan, who we tend to think brings it up to yet another stratosphere.

Before the show even comes back, here’s your reminder that this is billed as a scripted drama series rather than some documentary. If you are watching it with the assumption that every single thing under the sun is historically accurate, you are bound to be disappointed.

