Outlander season 7 episode 1 run time: Anything special on Starz?

As we do get prepared for Outlander season 7 episode 1 coming to Starz in a little over a week, why not dive further into a key aspect of it?

Let’s be honest here for a moment: We’re all insatiable in a lot of ways when it comes to shows that we love. Why wouldn’t we be? There is nothing better than getting as much as possible of a show that we love, and this brings us to the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan show. Just how much in totality, exactly, are we getting? Is it a full hour, or a little bit something more?

Well, here is what we can tell you to expect for the time being. According to the official schedule here, it looks as though the first episode (titled “A Life Well Lost”) is going to run for the standard time of an hour. We’re sure that some out there may want a little extra, but remember that there are 16 episodes this season! Given that we’re already getting the most content within this world that we’ve had since the very first season, it’s hard to be bummed out.

Also, remember that these hours for this show are pretty jam-packed and within the premiere alone, we are expecting to see not just Jamie working to free Claire, but also more seeds being planted that are eventually going to set the stage for the Revolutionary War. The latter in particular is something that the writers have been building towards for years now, and we’re sure that the payoff is going to be pretty spectacular.

Of course, with that there will be drama, high stakes, but also some moments of levity and some romance. What would this show be were it not balancing about five different elements all at one time? We tend to think that this is a personal specialty that it has!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander, including a NEW INTERVIEW with executive producer Maril Davis

What are you the most intrigued to see as we prepare for Outlander season 7 episode 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







