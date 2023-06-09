Outlander season 7 premiere red carpet: Where to live stream

Did you know that today marks the huge Outlander season 7 premiere event in New York City? There is going to be both a huge red-carpet event and beyond just that, a panel after the episode moderated by Ginger Zee.

We know that everyone in the Big Apple (or at least those with tickets) are going to have a chance to see a big event like no other, but what about everyone else? When do we get our own piece of the pie? We don’t think it comes as much of a surprise, but there is a demand that is very-much out there for something.

Here’s at least what we can tell you: You will have a chance to see potentially Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and many others on the red carpet for the premiere. If you head over to the link here, a live stream will be made available at around 6:45 p.m. Eastern time. Consider this the next best thing to actually being in attendance.

As for what we can expect to see throughout the red carpet, maybe some teases and fun banter from the actors? If nothing else, it should be a fine showcase for some red carpet fashion as a lot of the cast strut their stuff. Of course, there is a bittersweet part as the writers’ strike is still ongoing, and we wish that the networks and streaming services made a deal with the WGA so that everyone involved with the show could be there. We know that everyone does still hold the writers close to their hearts and once a deal gets done, everyone can continue to prepare for the eighth and final season.

Remember that the show itself is going to be available starting on Friday, June 16.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including our interview with executive producer Maril Davis

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 7 when the show actually airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







