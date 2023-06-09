The Lake season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big premiere today on Prime Video, can you expect The Lake to be renewed for a season 3? Or, are we officially at the end of the road here?

Well, there is a lot of stuff that is worth getting into here, not that this should come as much of a surprise. What can we say first and foremost? Well, it begins with the following: Nothing has been decided in regards to the show’s future. Our hope is that we’ll have a chance to at learn something more about the show’s future over the next several months, but how exactly can you feel confident? There’s not any real way to do so. We’re in the midst of a really complicated time when it comes to the future of scripted TV in general, and it is hard to see things almost any other way.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also go further into what the series has going for it. The Lake is a rare Canadian comedy series for the aforementioned streaming service, and that does make it different from a lot of what else is out there. Also, it has a really unique and interesting setting. There is certainly a chance for some other stories to be told here over the years to come.

As for what they are going to look at when it comes to a decision on the future, let’s just say that this is a complicated equation. Also, there are a number of different components to it. First and foremost, total viewership will be key, but we don’t mean this when it comes to just how many people watch the first episode. Instead, it’s about how many watch the entire season overall. The more people who can get behind that, the more that Prime Video will realize there is a demand for more.

Also, there is an important relationship here between viewership and cost, but we don’t think this is one of their more expensive shows. With that, there may be a slightly lower threshold here to trigger some sort of renewal.

Do you want to see The Lake renewed for a season 3 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







