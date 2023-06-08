Never Have I Ever season 5: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

In the wake of today’s big season 4 launch at Netflix, are we going to be getting a Never Have I Ever season 5? Is there any chance of that at all?

First and foremost, we suppose that we should start off here by going ahead and sharing some of the bad news: While it would be great to have some more of the show, unfortunately, it’s not happening. We’ve known for a while now that season 4 was going to be the end for the breakout comedy series hit, and we’ve just prepared ourselves for that mentally.

So why end things now? Well, we presume that at least some of this has to do with this show being set at a certain period in life, and realistically, there is only so long that you can keep that going. That is something that we’ve long come to be aware of, and that’s in addition to what we consider to be more or less the standard Netflix ecosystem. They don’t tend to keep any show around for some substantial length of time unless it is one of their biggest shows like a Stranger Things — in that sense, it’s actually a blessing that we had four seasons in the first place here!

Rather than hope for a season 5 renewal at present, we’d advise you instead to just cross your fingers and hope for something more from either these actors or this creative team moving forward. We know that Netflix does like to work with familiar faces, and that also does lead to a good bit of comfort from some viewers who like that element of being able to follow someone’s career.

So rather than be said that season 4 is the end, let’s instead rejoice that we had a chance to get this show in the first place. There is a lot to rejoice when it comes to that alone.

