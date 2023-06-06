Going into the Stars on Mars series premiere, we knew that this was going to be silly — did Fox’s reality show deliver beyond that?

We knew that from a casting point of view, there was a chance that we’d see a lot of great stuff. After all, you had Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Leggero, and Ronda Rousey … and also Lance Armstrong, for some reason. Lynch may be one of the funniest humans of all time and he makes everything that he’s in 100% better. Meanwhile, Ariel Winter provided some unintentional comedy when she thought that Lance was actually famed astronaut Neil Armstrong … who has been dead for more than a decade now. (We actually feel for her, since she felt clearly embarrassed after the fact.)

The format of the show actually has an element of Big Brother to it, at least in that you have a version of HoH (a Mission Commander) who takes power for a couple of days. In the premiere, someone had to volunteer … and that person was Marshawn, just in case the show needed to be even funnier. We’re pretty sure he did this just so that he could sleep in his own bedroom.

The main mission of the episode was for them to “reestablish contact” and put a tower together. This was a hot mess and yet, they were actually victorious!

Yet, someone still had to go out…

We were curious to see how people were going to be eliminated at the end of the end. Portia and Ariel both proved themselves and they were fine. The same went for Ariel Winter, Natasha, and Lance. Of course, Lynch’s former teammate Richard Sherman and then Tinashe was fine.

The bottom three tonight were Adam Rippon, Tom Schwartz, and then Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Adam’s argument for staying was that he was hot. Meanwhile, Christopher’s argument was that he stood out of the way while Tom claimed he had superhuman strength for a split second.

Yeah … so Christopher’s the first one out. Not that this is a surprise.

