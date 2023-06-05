The Bear season 2 premiere spoilers: A new beginning?

The premiere of The Bear season 2 is going to be streaming on Hulu come June 22, so what’s the story going to look like?

For those who haven’t heard the news just yet, the new chapter of this story is going to look both similar and yet different. The journey of Jeremy Allen White as Carmy is still front and center, but he’s joined by so many other people who we’ve come to know and root for.

Moving into season 2, we could be seeing the story go beyond just the sandwich shop and into new ventures, ones that promise to be just about as intense (if not more so) than anything that we saw the first go-around. There are a few details in particular out there about the premiere, even if it represents the producers and/or the folks over at FX keeping some cards close to the vest.

Faced with the reality of opening a new restaurant, the crew must make a plan.

How are you meant to treat this premiere, let alone the season overall? These are both ideas that are fairly interesting to entertain right now, since there may be parts of this first episode that could feel almost like a new pilot. Yet, we like the idea of these characters all navigating various parts of the Chicago restaurant scene and there is a chance in here to create a story that is, in some ways, aspirational — without the writing losing its edge.

We hope that the second season is able to capture the incredible feel of what we had the first go-around, since we have seen so many examples of how difficult that can be. Season 1 absolutely set the bar high, and we are curious to learn if that can be matched.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bear season 2 premiere, let alone the full season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are even more updates that we’re going to have for you as we get closer to the premiere.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







