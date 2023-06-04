Squid Game season 2: A chance for more news soon?

Are we going to be getting some more news about Squid Game season 2 at some point in the relatively near future? On some level, we know it is crazy to think about. The first season debuted so long ago and yet, new episodes are still a good stretch of time away.

Technically, the folks at Netflix have not confirmed a specific return date as of yet. However, all signs suggest that we will be seeing the show back at some point in the second half of 2024.

Here is where things get a little more interesting. The Tudum Global Fan Event is coming to Brazil on June 17, and the streaming service is promising some really big reveals for it. While it is far too early for us to get some sort of official teaser or trailer for the show, there could be a few more details dropped. To learn more, just check out the info via press release below:

Fans asked and Netflix listened! Tudum: A Global Fan Event is back and bigger than ever! After two years as a virtual event, the 2023 Tudum livestream will be broadcast live in front of thousands of fans in São Paulo, Brazil to audiences around the world on June 17th.

Netflix fans everywhere are invited to tune in live to YouTube.com/Netflix to watch an exciting two-hour event featuring Netflix stars and creators from across the globe. Join us live to hear exclusive news and see never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of your favorite series, films and games…

Our hope

It’d be nice to get, at the very least, some concept art or suggestions on the new games. We do think Netflix will want to share something, especially since several other shows like Stranger Things season 5 and the second season of Wednesday are either just as far off or even further down the road.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2?

When do you think we will actually see it? Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

