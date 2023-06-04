The Idol season 1 episode 1: Run time for series premiere

For those who are not aware, you are going to be seeing The Idol season 1 episode 1 on HBO tonight. Are you ready to check it out?

It is honestly hard to know the proper adjective that we could use to describe what’s coming tonight, mostly because reactions to the show online are all over the place. This is a controversial show due to the content that’s front and center, and it can be really hard to predict what the viewership will be. There could be a ton of people out there who watch out of curiosity, even if they don’t even like what they eventually receive.

Given that many HBO tends to go past the traditional hour-long run time, it was fair in advance to wonder if The Idol would as well. For at least the premiere, though, we can tell you that this is not going to be the case. This show is going to bring you an hour-long story tonight and it is our hope that along the way, there are a ton of interesting twists and turns.

Want to learn a little more about what is coming in the premiere? Then check out the synopsis below, if you have not seen it already:

As Jocelyn preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her team into crisis mode – just as a journalist arrives to do an in-depth profile on her. Later, Jocelyn has a chance encounter with nightclub owner Tedros.

If you have done some reading about this show already, then you probably know that a good bit of this story is going to revolve heavily around the relationship between Tedros and Jocelyn. Things are going to get toxic, controlling, and potentially terrifying over time. This show could be a take on celebrity stardom, but we do also think there is a chance that things get a little more complicated than just that.

