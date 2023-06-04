Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/4?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Well, we know that there will be a demand for it! After all, how can there not be based on where things are right now? There are so many different things that the writers for the show could lampoon at this point … and also inform us on along the way. After all, isn’t this show the sort that tends to do a little bit of both?

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of bad news: You are not going to see any more sketches turn up on the network tonight.

So what is going on here? Well, the explanation for the lack of new episodes is as simple as it’s been the past few weeks: The writers’ strike. That has been going on for a solid month now and unfortunately, it does not appear as though there is any clear end in sight for it.

Unfortunately, Last Week Tonight was one of the first shows hit massively by the strike, mostly because its episodes are put together in the days leading up to them airing. This silver lining with this, of course, that there will be a chance to see the show back soon after the strike ends.

Let’s go ahead and issue another reminder here: The writers deserve what they are asking for! We think it’s frustrating, of course, to not have so many great shows on the air because of the strike. However, we can’t lose sight of the end goal here. The writers want nothing more than to be back at work, doing what they love. They just need a fair deal in order for that to happen. This is a moment that, ironically, we could use a Last Week Tonight segment on — if there were writers to do it. We are at a key inflection point when it comes to the future of creativity within this industry.

