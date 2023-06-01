The Idol season 1 episode 1 spoilers: How HBO series begins

At this point entering HBO’s The Idol, we think it is pretty common knowledge that this is a pretty controversial series. Is it actually going to be successful? That is what remains the big mystery for the time being.

For the time being, we can start off here by noting that HBO is clearly putting a lot of time and money into the show. It has some big names, it comes from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and it is being positioned immediately after the series finale of Succession. With most of the network’s big-budget hits like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon at least a year away from returning, they need to find some help elsewhere.

Will they get it here? We do think a lot is going to depend on this first episode. Even with a number of negative reviews out there, we do tend to think a lot of people will watch out of curiosity. The big question is whether or not they stick around beyond that.

If you have not heard too much as of yet about the specific story coming up, we suggest that you check out the synopsis for the premiere now:

After having a nervous breakdown that caused the cancellation of her last tour, an aspiring pop star begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult.

The pop star, Jocelyn, is played by Lily-Rose Depp and she is going to be someone who could be vulnerable to what is put in front of her. This show is going to be about the exploitation of celebrity and a relationship that could turn really toxic, really fast. It is also going to be a big test of The Weeknd beyond just what he brings to the table as a pop superstar.

Remember here that the premiere of The Idol is coming to HBO on Sunday; there will be more to share in due time.

