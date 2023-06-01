American Horror Story season 12: A new controversy

We know that the plan is for American Horror Story season 12 to premiere on FX a little bit later this year, and the show is currently filming. With that being said, we recognize that this is not happening without its fair share of controversy.

Over the course of the past several weeks, we have seen production around the show come into conflict with the ongoing writers’ strike. Even if scripts are already written for the season, it still puts many working on the show in an uncomfortable, difficult position. That gets even more contentious when there are picket lines outside of shooting locations.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Today, headlines generated around season 12 star Kim Kardashian allegedly crossing a picket line, which drew the ire and frustration of a number of writers picketing the location. That includes former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight (who is also serving as a WGA strike captain), who first reported on the incident on Twitter. He went on to describe the situation further to The Daily Beast:

“American Horror Story was shooting in midtown … We set up a line, she was driven past it into a waiting freight elevator. Building security guard put on a bulletproof vest which seemed over the top.”

Leight went on to say that Kardashian “absolutely did not acknowledge the pickets … And we understand working actors are required to cross our lines until their contract is up at the end of June. Many of them agonize over that, or send support in other ways. She’s obviously in a position where she could either opt out of her episode, or tell the producers she’s not comfortable crossing a line. She chose to cross. That’s now part of her public image.”

This is a frustrating situation on many fronts, but what the writers are asking for is attention and even some sympathy towards the pickets and their cause. On a larger scale, the networks, studios, and streaming services could really be the ones to end things by just going ahead and giving the writers what they deserve.

Kim is being joined by a number of different cast members on American Horror Story this season, including Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, and hopefully Billie Lourd (pictured above from last season).

Related – Is the start date for American Horror Story season 12 being delayed?

When do you imagine we will see American Horror Story season 12 premiere on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







