Yellowjackets season 2: Juliette Lewis talks departure after finale

For the first time since the Yellowjackets season 2 finale on Showtime next week, we have had a chance to hear about Juliette Lewis. Her character of Natalie was killed off in shocking fashion and while we will continue to see Sophie Thatcher play the younger version of the character, the present-day iteration is gone.

So what does Lewis have to say about her time on the series, and also some of her co-stars? Rather than give some extensive interview right away, the actress took to social media.

In an extensive post on Instagram, here is some of what Juliette had to say:

I have been and will remain off line for a bit. As I want to focus on the ME outside of this Business- So much to say & reflect on; But here’s a quick note to say, I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on [Yellowjackets] … Love respect & [appreciation] is the oil in this creative machine and the encouragement I always need- That I do not create alone that I will and can continue creating despite the challenges of this industry, with it’s breakneck hours & the pressure cooker expectations etc etc.

I love you all above and beyond. The hair & MU team, PAs, ADs and Crew who raised and continues to raise me.

I am beyond grateful to the Dynamic Duo & creators of this show Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson], entire team at [Showtime] & for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime (at this young age of soon to be 50) and some of the greatest, wild and ultimately fulfilling creative firsts & life lessons…

The exceptional writing on Yellowjackets I believe this team can literally do and write anything, the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal- ever growing – cast is something I will always marvel at. And The phenomenon that is [Sophie Thatcher].

You already know.

You all have my heart…

The thing we can say with confidence…

Lewis is going to have no problem getting other roles after this. She has been and will always be an icon within this industry, so why would we expect that to change at this point? We’re excited to see what she’s going to do next, but we’re also not surprised that she would want some time away. TV can be tough business, and we know that she put her heart and soul into Natalie for so many years.

Now, of course we’re excited to see what happens moving forward for the younger version of this character. After all, it seems as though Natalie is the Antler Queen! Or, at the very least the first version of the character.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

