Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Director comments on future

The subject of an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 feels like one that could come up on a fairly regular basis. After all, how can it not when season 1 drew so many viewers? The Disney+ series could be the new version of Bodyguard, a show that lasted for only one season and led to constant speculation on the future.

So when this particular show, the case to be made for it is that you have an outstanding EP, great actors, and a world that fans would want to revisit. The biggest issue here, of course, is finding the right story given the more that you have Obi-Wan and Vader facing off without killing each other, the harder it is to actually make it feel realistic.

With this in mind, we don’t think that this is a story that anyone is trying to revisit right now. We’ve heard multiple parties say that already and now, director and executive producer Deborah Chow has said something seriously. Just take a look at some of her recent comments on the subject to Deadline:

“This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed … There’s 10 more years before New Hope, so never say never.”

With that, you can easily argue that we do see things progress and the show come back in a good five or ten years, but we’re not altogether sure what the pull would be at that point. Also, how can we feel confident that Disney+ will still be churning out content from this universe in the same exact way? You can argue that everything is intentionally fluid, and that this is something that we will continue to see be the case for a rather long time. The focus for the streamer right now has to be on Ahsoka, which is coming later this year.

