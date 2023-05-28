Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/28?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? For strategic purposes, you can make the argument for it.

After all, consider for a moment what we are dealing with here! In just a matter of hours, you are going to see the series finales of both Succession and Barry, which are two of the most-popular shows of all time for HBO. Just on the basis of that alone, it is incredibly easy to argue that we need to see something more of the late-night comedy from a ratings and attention perspective.

However, that’s just not happening. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, just like every other show out there in this genre, is still dark amidst the writers’ strike. There is also no clear sense at present as to when said strike is going to be over. In a perfect world, it would obviously be amazing if we saw it done at some point over the next few weeks. We just have to look at the lack of traction and think that it could potentially be late summer or even later when the show is back.

Is this where we remind you that the writers deserve everything that they are asking for? This feels as good a time as any to acknowledge that. Without writers we don’t have good late-night shows at all, and with this series in particular we are talking here about a team that is responsible for a lot of research in addition to all the comedy. It is more writer-focused than just about any other that exists out there.

We know that Last Week Tonight will be fine no matter when it comes back, as this is a late-night institution and people will find it again. Of course, that doesn’t help with the difficulty of the hiatus at present, or just how much we miss having the series around.

What do you think we are going to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are so many other great updates coming up soon.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







