Mayans MC season 5 episode 3 trailer: More death incoming?

As we prepare ourselves to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 3 on FX next week, you gotta be prepared for almost anything. That, of course, includes more death.

Following the end of this past episode of the motorcycle drama, the network unveiled what is effectively a trailer for not just episode 3, but much of the season to come. In it, you can get a clearer sense of some of EZ Reyes’ ambitions as he wants to work to build the club to new heights. He wants this to be the most dominant force imaginable, and we’ve already seen what he is willing to do to make it happen.

Through the remainder of the series (remember, this is the final season) there is going to be more death, just as there is also a chance that you are going to see a lot more heartbreak. Emily may not be the show’s most popular character, but we have not even reached yet the height of her suffering. Somehow, things are going to be getting even worse for her and the only advice that we can offer is to be prepared for that. Meanwhile, Angel and EZ are going to encounter some serious trust issues — which isn’t a shock, since they have been there for a while.

Perhaps our biggest question mark at present is just how Mayans MC is going to end in a way that is different from Sons of Anarchy itself. After all, it just seems for now like JD Pardo’s character is on a crash course to meeting Mr. Mayhem. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll have to figure out how and why he escapes it. Everything that he is doing is a part of some shocking and dangerous game.

Over the next few weeks, be prepared to hold your breath … and also have tissues on standby. You could need all of that in the end.

