Mayans MC season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The hard path forward

As we start to prepare ourselves for Mayans MC season 5 episode 3 on FX next week, what is it that you can expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, let’s remind you that moving forward, the show is going to get back into its weekly format and what you are getting now is the exception as opposed to the rule. There is a lot that Elgin James and the rest of the creative team still have to bring to the table, mostly because the Mayans have lost a lot of trust with their partners. Also, there’s a lot of infighting and then also the war with the Sons of Anarchy. We don’t think that anything is going to be easy the rest of the way, but we’ll still have to wait and see where things go.

Season 5 episode 3 of Mayans MC is titled “Do You Hear the Rain” — do you want to hear more about it? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis:

Determined to reclaim the pipeline, the M.C. begins a new trade.

It’s true that the network is not giving a ton away here, but this is going to be the general way of things for the rest of the season! We don’t anticipate that this is going to change much, so our advice (at least for now) is to just prepare for almost everything. We know that the Mayans are desperate to try and keep the pipeline intact, but what is the cost of this going to be? It does feel like this is the thing that could end up tearing the Reyes a family apart just as much as all of their secrets.

If you have been watching this show from the beginning, then you probably know that we are careening towards a pretty inevitable conclusion. We just hope you are ready.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 3 over on FX next week?

