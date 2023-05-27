Succession season 4 episode 10 (finale): The gloves come off

As we start to approach the arrival of Succession season 4 episode 10 on HBO tomorrow night, one thought echoes within our mind: This is not a show with happy endings. As a matter of fact, the mere suggestion of this seems silly. Rather than think of this as a series that is building towards a big victory, instead it is one that poses a grand question: What are you willing to lose in order to win?

Functionally, it is easy to assume that at the conclusion of the final episode, there is going to be some sort of de-facto “winner.” However, there are still some fair questions as to how ugly the battle will get along the way.

We know already that there is ammo aplenty to stop Matsson if he tries to push forward on a deal with Mencken, using a CEO like Shiv or even Greg to get it done. Take Ebba and the blood; or, take the numbers in India. Or, just take his overall demeanor. Meanwhile, we know that with Roman, you’ve got everything with him and Gerri. Someone could dive into Shiv’s open marriage suggestions or her work in politics, which actually seems rather tame compared to her siblings. Remember, Kendall is responsible for a guy’s death!

At some point in the finale, don’t be shocked if all of these skeletons come out to play, and we end up seeing the Roy family go completely feral in their attempts to discredit one another and Matsson all at once. It would cement further that they are not “serious people,” and also leave the show in a lot of ways in a spot where it first began: With uncertainty with everyone other than Logan Roy. With him now gone, is it possible that Succession ironically does a smart thing, and give the head of Waystar with someone who has practical expertise?

All of this is possible, just like it is that Shiv and Tom run it together; or, that Kendall ends up ruling an empty empire.

How ugly do you predict things are going to get within the Succession series finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

