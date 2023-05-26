Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale: Tariq, Brayden cliffhanger!

Following the events of the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale, we tend to think that everyone has some big reasons to talk!

After all, we do think that the closing minutes of this episode present about as compelling a case as we’ve ever seen for there to be some huge stuff moving into season 4. After all, we may be set up now for Tariq and Brayden versus just about everyone. Even if Lauren did not put him in any danger with the feds, Diana, Cane, and Dru hatched a plan to get both him and Monet dead. Nothing worked out as planned, with Monet now in critical condition and Tariq still alive. What they didn’t anticipate was Tasha turning up, trying to make it so that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character didn’t get more blood on his hands.

Yet, they still found a way to make everything work, going to Noma and claiming that Tariq was going rogue and trying to take out Monet himself. He found himself cornered, and he would have been killed were it not for Brayden coming back and saving his life.

Did Brayden say that he was out of the enterprise earlier in the episode? Yes, but we tend to think that now, he’s gotta be at least partially in — he may not love every single thing that Tariq has done, but he couldn’t leave him for dead.

After all of this, can Tariq really go back to Stansfield? How much of a future does he even still have? We’re not sure that there has ever been a finale for this show that raises as many questions as this one does … and that is largely what makes it so exciting.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news now regarding Power Book II: Ghost, including when a season 4 might premiere

What did you think following the events of the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale at Starz?

Is there anything that surprised you? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







