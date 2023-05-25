Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 (finale): The division

In just a matter of hours from now, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 over on Starz. So what can you expect to see throughout it?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that the title here is “Divided We Stand,” and that in itself seems to suggest that there is a LOT more coming when it comes to chaos and drama. We could be seeing a pretty epic story moving forward all about betrayal and pain; if nothing else, it is one of the most pivotal chapters in Tariq’s life.

So how terrible are things going to be for the character? Well, let’s just put it this way — there is that RICO investigation, he’s got people after him, he’s still in school, he has to pay Tate money, and then there’s the business operation with Noma. That is something else you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for, given that it hasn’t been a big part of the show as of late.

The biggest struggle with a show like this is that every season, you have to amplify the stakes, and that is hard given what we have seen so far.

If there is one major tease that we can bring to the table now, though, it’s simply this: At what point do characters get past the point of no return? When do they decide that enough is enough? Given that this show has already been renewed for a season 4, you better believe that there will be an incredible cliffhanger at some point here that better sets the stage for what’s next.

